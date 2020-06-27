Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi braces for locust attack, government issues advisory (Representative image)

As locusts swarms hit Haryana and outskirts of Delhi, the state government on Saturday issued an advisory to prepare for a possible locust attack. The government has sent the advisory to all district magistrates (DM). The advisory asks the DMs to deploy adequate staff to guide people.

On Saturday, locust swarms attacked Gurugram, a city in Haryana that is part of National Capital Region (NCR). Locust swarms, which were mainly observed in Rajasthan have now arrived at Delhi's doorstep. A video of locust attack in Gurugran was shared on social media.

#WATCH Haryana: Swarms of locusts create menace in different parts of Gurugram; Visuals from Sector-5, Palam Vihar pic.twitter.com/1P2Dyk90zR — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

The advisory sent by the Delhi government has asked all district magistrates "to remain on high alert and to co-ordinate with district Fire Department personnel to make the arrangements" to spray the pesticides.

Delhi Government issues advisory to contain and control the menace of desert locusts in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/DjU3mrYy4L — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

It is known that locust swarms can be deterred and repelled with the help of loud noise. Delhi government has asked the DMs to guide people in this regard.

"High decibel sound through beating of drums/utensils, playing high volume music on music system/ DJs, firecrackers, burning of neem leaves" are some of the suggested ways to tackle the locusts.

In addition to this, Delhi government has suggested following ways which can be useful in the event of a locust attack

Keeping doors and windows closed Covering outside plants with plastic sheet Tackling locust swarms during night as locusts rest at that time and are in a state of lessened activity Spraying Melathion or Chloropyriphos. Using PPE kit while spraying if necessary.

ALSO READ | Haryana issues alert after swarms of locusts enter Rewari, Gurgaon districts

Watch | Locust swarms enter Gurugram

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage