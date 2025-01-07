Lockdown trends on social media after 5 HMPV cases in India, netizens say buy essentials soon

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lockdown trends on social media.

Amid concerns over the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India after five cases were reported in three states, #Lockdown started trending on social media. Many users on the social media drew parallels to the 2019-2020 period when early Covid-19 cases emerged in China, leading to a global pandemic and nationwide lockdown in India. It should be noted that Covid cases were first reported in November in China's Wuhan and then started spreading to other countries and India reported its first COVID case 19 in January 2020 in Kerala.

Five HMPV cases reported so far

Till now, India has reported only five cases of HMPV – two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad and two in Chennai. Addressing concerns amid rising cases of HMPV in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda asserted that there was no need to worry and the Central government was well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory viral disease.

What users said on lockdown

After #Lockdown started trending, social media users shared humorous takes on how people might react to news of a virus spreading in the country. Referring to the 2020 lockdown incident, one user on X quipped that it was time to buy plates and spoons again.

Another user said, “Please buy a Plate and Spoon it will be useful for upcoming #Lockdown due to #chinavirues called as #HMPV. Be take cautions and stop travelling if possible..”

HMPV cases: Centre says no need to worry

Amid growing concerns over rising cases of HMPV, Union Health Minister J P Nadda in avideo message said that the health systems and surveillance network of the country are vigilant to make sure that the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. He went to add that there is no reason to worry as the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry of India conducted a meeting to review the situation and the meeting was chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Central government removed all fears from people about another pandemic and said data from the recently conducted preparedness drill across the country indicated that the country is well prepared to deal with any illnesses.