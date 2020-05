Lockdown extension: Red Zone cities/districts were no relaxation allowed. Check coronavirus hotspot list

Image Source : Red Zone cities/districts were no relaxation allowed. Check coronavirus hotspot list

As the Center extended the nationwide lockdown on Friday for two more weeks i.e, till May 17, the lockdown will be implemented more stringent restriction. Earlier in the morning, the union health ministry released a list of districts designated as red zones or coronavirus hotspots along with the districts under orange and green zones. According to the list,130 districts have been identified as red zones or coronavirus hotspots.

Major cities including -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are identified as red zones

Here is the list of COVID-19 hotspots or red zones:

South Andamans - Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Kurnool - Andhra Pradesh

Guntur - Andhra Pradesh

Krishna - Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor - Andhra Pradesh

Spsr Nellore - Andhra Pradesh

Mumbai - Maharashtra

Pune - Maharashtra

Thane - Maharashtra

Nashik - Maharashtra

Palghar - Maharashtra

Nagpur - Maharashtra

Solapur - Maharashtra

Yavatmal - Maharashtra

Aurangabad - Maharashtra

Satara - Maharashtra

Dhule - Maharashtra

Ako la - Maharashtra

Jalgaon - Maharashtra

Munger - Bihar

Patna - Bihar

Rohtas - Bihar

Buxar - Bihar

Gaya - Bihar

Chandigarh - Chandigarh

Raipur - Chhattisgarh

South East - Delhi

Central - Delhi

North - Delhi

South - Delhi

North East - Delhi

West - Delhi

Shahdara - Delhi

East - Delhi

New Delhi - Delhi

North West - Delhi

South West - Delhi

Ahmedabad - Gujarat

Surat - Gujarat

Vadodara - Gujarat

Anand - Gujarat

Banas Kantha - Gujarat

Panch Mahals - Gujarat

Bhavnagar - Gujarat

Gandhinagar - Gujarat

ArvaIii - Gujarat

Sonipat - Haryana

Faridabad - Haryana

Bandipora - Jam mu And Kashmir

Shopian - Jammu And Kashmir

Anantnag - Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar - Jammu And Kashmir

Ranchi - Jharkhand

Mysuru - Karnataka

Bengaluru Rural - Karnataka

Kannur - Kerala

Kottayam - Kerala

Indore - Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain - Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur - Madhya Pradesh

Dhar - Madhya Pradesh

Barwani - Madhya Pradesh

East Nimar - Madhya Pradesh

Dewas - Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh

