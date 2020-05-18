Migrants who returned back to UP will be provided employment: CM Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Yogi Adityanath says migrants who have returned back to UP will be provided employment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that all those migrants who have returned to the state during lockdown will be provided work, employment in the state. Speaking to India TV during #CMsOnIndiaTV special coverage, Adityanath said that out of the 1,000 shramik special trains which have been run in the country for migrants, 600 of them have been run by Uttar Pradesh in which workers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana were brought back to the state.

Slamming the Congress party who have been criticising the government over migrants issue, Yogi Adityanath said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had talked about providing 1,000 buses for migrants. I have been asking the Congress party for the list of these buses since the past three days but haven't received any list so far.

Yogi said that this is not the time for doing politics during such situations, therefore, everyone should work together to fight this outbreak.

ALSO READ | Lot of changes in red, green zones likely; lockdown 4.0 will be most crucial: Yogi Adityanath on India TV

ALSO READ | ​Uttar Pradesh lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be declared by evening

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage