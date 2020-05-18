Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: Separate guidelines to be issued for containment, non-containment zones amid lockdown 4.0

Separate guidelines will be issued in the state of Gujarat for containment, non-containment zones. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that district collectors and municipal commissioners will make a list of these zones tomorrow.

"Gujarat will make guidelines according to containment zone and non-containment zone. Tomorrow District Collectors, Municipal commissioners will make a list of these zones," CM Vijay Rupani told news agency ANI.

The Centre has extended the lockdown in the country till May 31. New guidelines pertaining to the lockdown were issued on Sunday which reflect significant relaxations been put in place by the government.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage