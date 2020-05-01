Friday, May 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  4. Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Mysuru in Karnataka to remain red zones post May 3. Check full list

Karnataka has over 500 positive coronavirus cases including 21 deaths while 229 patients have recovered. As per the health ministry, the state has three districts which have been indentified as red zones, 13 as organge and 14 have been declared as green zones with no coronavirus cases. Check complete list.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2020 13:58 IST
coronavirus lockdown 3, karnataka red zones, karnataka green zones, karnataka containment zones
Image Source : AP

A health worker walks inside a containment zone to collect details during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. 

A toal of 733 districts across the nation has been classified into red zones, orange zones and green zones by the health ministry dependending on the number of coronavirus cases in these districts as the country nears towards the end of an extended lockdown. The ministry has put all the major metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad into red zones, which mean they will remain so even when the lockdown ends on May 3.

The government has also conveyed that stricter to stricter measures will be taken in these red zones in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Already, two major cities Mumbai and Delhi, both have high numbers of coronavirus cases. Mumbai has over 5,000 while Delhi stands over 3,500 confirmed cases. 

Karnataka is also one state which has over 500 positive coronavirus cases including 21 deaths while 229 have recovered. As per the health ministry, the state has three districts which have been indentified as red zones, 13 as organge and 14 have been declared as green zones with no coronavirus cases. Below is the complete list:  

Red zones in Karnataka

  1. Bengaluru Urban 
  2. Mysuru 
  3. Bengaluru Rural

Orange Zones in Karnataka 

  1. Belagavi 
  2. Vijayapura 
  3. Kalaburagi 
  4. Bagalkote 
  5. Mandya 
  6. Ballari 
  7. Dharwad 
  8. Dakshina Kannada 
  9. Bidar
  10. Chikkaballapura 
  11. Gadag 
  12. Uttara Kannada 
  13. Tumakuru 

Green zones in Karnataka

  1. Davangere 
  2. Udupi 
  3. Chamarajanagara 
  4. Chikkamagaluru 
  5. Chitradurga 
  6. Hassan 
  7. Haveri 
  8. Kodagu 
  9. Kolar 
  10. Koppa I 
  11. Raichur 
  12. Shivamogga 
  13. Ramanagara 
  14. Yadgir 

