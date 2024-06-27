Lal Krishna Advani, veteran BJP leader and former Deputy PM, discharged from AIIMS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS, New Delhi last night, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the hospital sources said the BJP stalwart was stable and was being evaluated by a team of specialists.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

"L K Advani is stable. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology, cardiology and geriatric medicine," a source said.

Advani's ailment is not yet known.

Modi meets Advani before staking claim as PM for third time

Recently on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Advani at the veteran BJP leader's residence in New Delhi, before staking claim to form the next government at the Centre for record third consecutive term. PM Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

(Report by Avinash Tiwari)