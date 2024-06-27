Thursday, June 27, 2024
     
Lal Krishna Advani, veteran BJP leader and former Deputy PM, discharged from AIIMS

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942 and served as the BJP president from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998 and from 2004 to 2005. He was Deputy PM during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS, New Delhi last night, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the hospital sources said the BJP stalwart was stable and was being evaluated by a team of specialists.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

"L K Advani is stable. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology, cardiology and geriatric medicine," a source said.

Advani's ailment is not yet known. 

Modi meets Advani before staking claim as PM for third time 

Recently on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Advani at the veteran BJP leader's residence in New Delhi, before staking claim to form the next government at the Centre for record third consecutive term. PM Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.
 
(Report by Avinash Tiwari)
