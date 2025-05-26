List of 'Made in India' weapons India can use against Pakistan: Check features here India has developed many weapons indigenously that can be used against Pakistan if it attempts any misadventure in the future. Here is the list.

New Delhi:

India initiated Operation Sindoor to seek justice for the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. In this operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In retaliation, Pakistan launched drones across 26 locations in various Indian states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. India quickly responded to these provocations by executing a series of decisive military strikes aimed at neutralising Pakistan’s air defense systems and key military airfields. The precision strikes carried out by India sent shockwaves throughout Pakistan, compelling them to approach India for a ceasefire on May 10.

Armed with an arsenal of advanced weaponry, including air-launched BrahMos, Scalp, and Crystal Maze missiles, as well as Harop and Nagastra kamikaze loitering munitions, the Indian military wreaked havoc on Pakistan’s air defenses and airfields, sometimes targeting aircraft on the ground.

India has developed numerous indigenous weapons that could prove even more devastating should Pakistan engage in future misadventures.

Long-Range Glide Bomb ‘Gaurav’

(Image Source : PIB)Long-Range Glide Bomb ‘Gaurav’

One such weapon is the Long-Range Glide Bomb ‘Gaurav,’ which the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested between April 8-10, 2025, from a Su-30 MKI aircraft.

These trials showcased its impressive range of nearly 100 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy. The bomb has an operational range of 30 to 150 kilometers, with its winged version weighing 1,000 kg and the non-winged ‘Gautham’ version at 550 kg.

It utilises an Inertial Navigation System (INS), satellite guidance, and a digital control system, enabling it to travel long distances through aerodynamic lift without powered propulsion.

Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator

(Image Source : PIB)Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator

In another significant development, the DRDO successfully conducted the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator on July 1, 2022, at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

This aircraft is powered by a compact turbofan engine, and all components, including the airframe, undercarriage, and flight control systems, were developed entirely in India.

Sahastra Shakti

(Image Source : FILE)Sahastra Shakti

Furthermore, India has demonstrated its capabilities with the Sahastra Shakti, a 30-kilowatt Laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system, which the DRDO has developed indigenously. This laser system has proven effective in neutralizing fixed-wing drones and swarm UAVs, significantly bolstering India’s counter-drone and air defense capabilities.

Directed Energy Weapons utilise high-energy laser beams to damage or destroy enemy targets. Unlike conventional kinetic weapons, laser systems offer instantaneous engagement, precision targeting, and reduced cost per shot, making them particularly suitable for dealing with low radar cross-section threats like drones and incoming munitions.

Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

(Image Source : PIB)Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

Finally, there are the Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), which employ either an electro-optical imager (IIR) seeker, a laser, or a W-band radar seeker in their noses. These ‘fire-and-forget’ missiles allow the operator to withdraw immediately after firing, as no further guidance is necessary. This fully indigenous ATGM features a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead designed specifically to penetrate Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA) on protected armored vehicles.

The missile has been developed with a multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the 120 mm rifled gun of the MBT Arjun.