List of Indian airports where DGCA bans taking photos, videos | Full details

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken a significant and strict step regarding air travel in India. The new guidelines apply to flights that either take off from or land at military airbases in India. This directive will be strictly enforced at sensitive airports near India’s western border.

Here is the list of airports-

Amritsar airport Jammu airport Srinagar airport Jaisalmer airport

According to the instructions, passengers must keep window shades down during takeoff and landing at these locations. DGCA has stated that this rule must be followed until the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet or comes to a complete stop on the ground. The directive has been issued keeping national security in mind. In recent years, it has been observed that passengers often take photos or videos through aircraft windows during takeoff or landing at these sensitive airbases and later post them on social media.

No permission for photography/ videography

These images have sometimes revealed military activities, the layout of airbases, and other sensitive areas, which could potentially compromise national security. Therefore, DGCA has mandated that window shades remain down. DGCA has clearly stated that passengers are not allowed to take photos or videos at military airbases. Anyone found violating this rule will face strict legal action.

What are the penalties for rules violations?

Violators may face fines or other penalties under civil aviation rules. Airlines have been instructed to inform passengers of these regulations before and during the flight. Cabin crew will also be given special training for this purpose.

Airlines must implement necessary changes-

All airlines must update their standard procedures.

Airlines must ensure all window shades remain down during the time of takeoff and landing.

Ground staff and cabin crew will receive special training.

Notices about the rules will be displayed at the boarding gates and inside the aircraft.

Some airlines have already started incorporating these safety announcements before takeoff.

The government and DGCA urge passengers to take these rules seriously and comply. Passengers are also advised not to take photos or videos during flights involving military airbases. If passengers are confused or have questions/queries during the flight, they should speak to the cabin crew immediately.