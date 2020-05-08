Image Source : AP BJP leaders urge Adityanath govt to ban liquor sale

After BJP MPs, Satyadev Pachauri and Sakshi Maharaj, it is now a BJP MLA who has sought a ban on sale of liquor. Surendra Singh from Ballia has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review his decision to allow liquor sale in the state.

Lauding the Bihar government, Singh said: "It is not right to compromise with the lives of people for the sake of revenue collection. Uttar Pradesh should also announce prohibition like the Bihar government has done."

The Ballia MLA said that social distancing was an impossible task during liquor sale and liquor shops should not have opened during the lockdown when the corona crisis is far from over.

"The state government can think of other sources for revenue collection and liquor sale should not be one of them. Liquor sale will not only endanger the health of individuals but also the health of the society," he said.

Earlier, BJP MPs Satyadev Pachauri and Sakshi Maharaj had objected to the sale of liquor during the lockdown and had said that this would have an adverse impact on the efforts being made to contain the pandemic.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage