Inspired by PM Modi's self-reliance pitch, 5 youths invent liquid free e-sanitizer

As PM Modi continues to remain peoples' favourite, 5 youngsters — studying in an engineering college in Bengaluru and are inspired by PM Modi — have invented world's first liquid free electronic sanitiser that can eliminate any virus or bacteria present in palms within 5 seconds, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has recognised this product named "Wiz Cleanz E-Sanitizer"

Launched as a start-up, Sukchandra Technologies Private Company that has invented this sanitising device, have already added names like Indian Railways and the Government of Karnataka as its clients. Besides this, many companies and individuals are also buying this invention.

Siddha Rudha Angdi, Abdul Rahman, who are studying at the RV Engineering College, Bengaluru, are the founders of the company and have been accompanied by Shetty, Biologist Aarti as Product Tester and Analyzer in the making of this unique invention.

Under the Atal Innovation Mission, the product got first place at the Covid Innovation Challenge in April, the Guinness Books of World Records is also soon going to add its name on how it works.

How this eco-friendly device works

It's an eco-friendly device and the cost of electricity spent on it is less than the electricity spent on a LED bulb. The technology used in the device manufactures Ozone with the help of current and oxygen present in the air, which destroys the virus present in the ozone palm.

Youths inspired by PM Modi's self-reliant India pitch

Plasma technology destroys the RNA of the virus by breaking the microbes, viruses and bacterial cell wall, making the virus active. According to the idea team lead Siddha Rudha Angdi, PM Modi's self-reliant India has impressed him a lot, there were reports that in liquid hand sanitizer, it could damage the skin of the palms when it was used too much due to the high amount of alcohol.

During the lokdown, Sidrudha Angdi thought that liquid free sanitizer should be made. The rest of the team and the RV Engineering College helped him and within 3 months, the effective liquid free e-sanitizer was invented with a one-time investment for e-sanitizer being between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 once it gets available.

Already, the railways has bought 4 devices and installed it in Maharashtra. Once the train operations are fully resumed, it will reach the common people. So far, the start-up company by these youth who were inspired by Modi, Sukchandra Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has received orders of 78 e-sanitisers.

E-sanitiser has also been installed in the Karnataka Secretariat and a school in Hubli.

