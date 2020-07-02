26 killed as lightning strikes Bihar; CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

At least 26 people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar on Thursday. Over 100 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the last one week, officials said. The deaths were reported from eight districts -- Patna, Samastipur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Katihar, Madhepura and Purnea.

The highest number (7) of deaths were reported from Samastipur, followed by Patna (six), East Champaran (four), Katihar (three), Sheohar and Madhepura (two each) and West Champaran and Purnea (one each).

About 11 people were killed by lightning strikes in five districts of the state on June 30. 83 such deaths were reported from 23 districts within a span of 24 hours on June 25.

Expressing grief over the latest fatalities, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a payment of Rs four lakh as ex-gratia to the next of kin of each deceased.

He also appealed to people to remain "alert and vigilant and stay indoors" as far as possible during the bad weather, besides following the advisories issued by the disaster management department.

