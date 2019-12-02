Image Source : PTI Life imprisonment for school bus conductor for raping four-year-old (Representational image)

A court in Punjab's Sangrur district on Monday awarded life imprisonment till death to a private school bus conductor for raping a four-year-old girl in May this year. District and Sessions Judge B S Sandhu pronounced the punishment to Kamal Kumar, said N S Dhaliwal, counsel for the victim. Kumar was convicted for rape under various sections, including 376 of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the same court on November 28.

Kumar had taken the girl to the bathroom of a private school and raped her when a parent-teacher meeting was going. The crime came to light when the minor complained to her parents about stomach pain.

