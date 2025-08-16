Leopard attacks 13-year-old boy during Safari at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park | Video A leopard leaped at a safari vehicle and scratched a 13-year-old boy at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Park sitting inside.

Bengaluru:

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack during a safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park on Friday afternoon. The safari vehicle, carrying visitors to view animals, made a stop. As per reports, the leopard lunged at the vehicle and attacked the boy through an open window, injuring him with its paws. The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified as Suhas, is a resident of Bommasandra. Suhas was in the safari vehicle with his parents on a holiday.

Video: Leopard attack captured

The footage captured by a tourist, which has gone viral on social media, shows the leopard leaping toward the vehicle and attacking. This resulted in deep scratches on the boy’s hand.

Authorities respond

Following the incident, the Executive Director of Bannerghatta National Park posted on X, stating, "A 12-year-old boy was injured during a non-AC bus safari inside the leopard safari zone. Unfortunately, the leopard swiped at the boy's hand as he was boarding the bus. He was given first aid and checked for further injuries." The authorities further said that measures are being taken to securely cover all window grills, including camera slots.

The Director added that strict instructions have been issued to drivers of non-AC safari buses to exercise utmost caution during operations.

Bengaluru's major tourist attraction

The wildlife safari at Bannerghatta Zoological Park is a prominent tourist draw in Bengaluru. This incident occurs against the backdrop of several recent controversies involving the park and the larger Bannerghatta National Park. There has been a rise in human-animal conflict, with leopards and elephants frequently venturing into residential neighborhoods on the outskirts of the city.

Environmentalists express concerns

Environmentalists have also expressed concerns about urban expansion encroaching on wildlife corridors, along with proposed infrastructure projects near the park’s borders, which they believe could further endanger the delicate ecosystem and exacerbate human-wildlife interactions.

With inputs from Raghvan