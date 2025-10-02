Leh violence: Schools up to Class 8 to reopen from Friday as normalcy returns in strife-hit region The Ladakh administration on Thursday announced a magisterial probe into the Leh violence. The magisterial inquiry will focus on the reasons behind the clashes, identify those responsible, and review how law enforcement managed the situation.

Schools in Leh up to Class 8 will reopen from Friday, as local authorities ease restrictions following recent violence in Ladakh. The move comes as the district sees signs of calm returning after the deadly clashes on September 24. The administration has urged the public to strictly follow existing prohibitory orders, which ban gatherings of five or more people.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shabbir Hussain issued the directive to reopen schools under instructions from the District Magistrate.

"It is hereby ordered that all shops and schools up to Class 8 within Leh district shall remain open, and small buses (public transport) shall be permitted to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita," the order read.

The situation has slowly started to stabilise, especially after the authorities relaxed the curfew for seven hours on 30 September. Since then, the curfew hours were further eased on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing more time for normal activities.

Officials remain cautious, asking residents to cooperate and avoid large gatherings while efforts continue to restore full normalcy in the region.

Leh violence

As many as four people lost their lives in Leh following violent protests led by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB). The situation turned tense when two hunger strikers, out of a group of 15, were moved to hospital after their health worsened. The group had been on a 35-day-long hunger strike since 10 September, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The protest, which had been largely peaceful until then, quickly escalated into violence, sparking unrest across the region. In response, local authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Ladakh Administration orders magisterial inquiry

The Ladakh administration on Thursday announced a magisterial probe into the Leh violence. The magisterial inquiry will focus on the reasons behind the clashes, identify those responsible, and review how law enforcement managed the situation.

Officials have promised that the inquiry will be completed quickly to ensure accountability and help restore public trust during the ongoing unrest in the region. The final report is expected within four weeks from the date of the order.