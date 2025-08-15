Leaders from US, Russia, Nepal and Maldives extend wishes to India on Independence Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered his longest Independence Day address yet, speaking for 103 minutes (1 hour 43 minutes) from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He spoke over a plethora of issues, including Operation Sindoor and Make in India initiative.

New Delhi:

Several countries extended their wishes as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day today. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated India on the occasion and hailed the historic relationship between India and the United States.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15. The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching,” Rubio said.

“Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” he added.

Putin conveys wishes

The Russian consulate in India also conveyed Independence Day greetings on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, hailing the strong bond of friendship between the two nations.

“India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda. We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas. This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally,” the statement read.

India a shining example of democracy, says Nepal’s foreign min

Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, also extended her wishes, acknowledging their partnership with India.

"Extending my heartfelt congratulations to @DrSJaishankar and the people of India on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day. Nepal deeply values its longstanding and enduring partnership with India. On this Independence Day, we wish the people of India continued prosperity, unity, and harmony. May India remain a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries around the world," she posted on X.

India a steadfast friend and neighbour, says Maldives’ former Prez

Former President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, also extended the greeting of Independence Day to Indian citizens, noting that India has been a "steadfast friend and neighbour" on which Maldivians can count.

"Warm greetings to H.E. President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn, H.E. PM @narendramodi, the Government, and our close friends - the people of India - on India's Independence Day. India has always been a steadfast friend and neighbour whom Maldivians can count on at all times. May our friendship grow from strength to strength," he posted on X.

India celebrates Independence Day with fervour and patriotism

India marked its 79th Independence Day with immense pride and enthusiasm, as celebrations took place across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort, while citizens in towns, cities and villages joined in by hoisting the tricolour within their communities, celebrating the occasion with friends, colleagues and loved ones