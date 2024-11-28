Lashkar terrorist, Salman Rehman Khan, extradited from Rwanda. Who is he?

A member of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) facing an Interpol Red Notice was extradited to India from Rwanda on Thursday in an operation coordinated by the NIA and the CBI, officials said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) lodged a case in 2023 related to criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Bengaluru in which Salman Rehman Khan was suspect, they said. An FIR was also registered against him at the Hebbal police station in Bengaluru. "The NIA chargesheeted Khan under the stringent anti-terror law and the Indian Penal Code while the court declared him a fugitive," the NIA said. Based on the notice, he was apprehended by authorities in Kigali, Rwanda, on September 9, officials said.
Who is he?
- Salman Rehman Khan, an alleged member of the internationally proscribed terrorist organisation, assisted in providing arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru
- Khan, who was previously imprisoned in a POCSO case (2018–2022), allegedly facilitated the collection and distribution of explosives for other terror-accused
- He was radicalised and recruited during his incarceration by T Naseer, a life convict in a terror case. Naseer allegedly orchestrated the radicalisation and subsequent criminal activities to further LeT operations in the country, besides plotting his escape en route the court from the prison, the agency said.