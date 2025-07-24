'Language is a subject of dialogue, not dispute': Fadnavis on Marathi-Hindi row in Maharashtra I believe language is a subject of dialogue and not dispute. Through language, the treasure of knowledge reaches us. Our mother tongue is important, Fadnavis said.

New Delhi:

Amid the raging Hindi-Marathi row in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stressed that language is a tool for dialogue and it cannot lead to disputes or division. He was speaking at the inauguration of a new research centre dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

"I believe language is a subject of dialogue and not dispute. Through language, the treasure of knowledge reaches us. Our mother tongue is important. Every Marathi person has pride and self-respect for their language, which is natural and appropriate. But we should also take pride in other Indian languages," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also spoke on recent incidents in Maharashtra where individuals were attacked for not speaking Marathi. Referring to such acts, he said, “It is natural for people in Maharashtra to insist on using Marathi, and there is nothing wrong in that. But using language as a reason for conflict and assault is unacceptable. Wherever such incidents have happened, we have taken strict action, and we will continue to do so.”

Fadnavis slams English

In a pointed remark on the growing preference for English, Fadnavis criticised the tendency to dismiss Indian languages in favour of English. “It is painful when we disregard other Indian languages and bow before English, treating it as superior. There is nothing wrong in promoting Marathi, but when it becomes a matter of violence and confrontation, that cannot be tolerated.”

He reiterated that embracing one’s mother tongue should not mean disrespecting others. “Our debate is not about Marathi versus Hindi. Marathi must be accepted by Marathi speakers. But alongside Marathi, other Indian languages must also be respected and included,” he said.

Remarks on 2006 Mumbai train blasts case

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Fadnavis commented on the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Bombay High Court’s acquittal of the accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case. “I am satisfied with the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the High Court ruling. After the acquittal, the Maharashtra government filed an appeal, and the Supreme Court has taken the right step,” he said.

Language row in Maharashtra

His comments come amid rising tensions over language imposition in Maharashtra. Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers assaulted a shopkeeper near Mumbai for refusing to speak in Marathi. In another case, the glass door of stock market investor Sushil Kedia’s office was vandalised after he publicly declared he would not speak Marathi.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had to withdraw its controversial order mandating Hindi as a third language in primary schools following public outcry. In response, MNS president Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray reunited after two decades and held a joint “victory” rally on July 5, celebrating what they described as a win for Marathi pride.