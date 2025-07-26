Landslide in Kullu triggers evacuation, IMD issues orange alert for 4 Himachal districts Authorities swiftly moved approximately 20 people to safety and set up a transit camp at the Public Works Department's rest house, officials said.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh triggered a landslide in a village in Kullu district on Saturday, an official said. Inhabitants of 11 houses were evacuated to a safer place after heavy rains triggered a landslide in a village in Kullu district on Saturday, an official said.

Authorities swiftly moved approximately 20 people to safety and set up a transit camp at the Public Works Department's rest house, officials said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Tarul S Raveesh confirmed, “Our first priority was saving lives, which has been successfully achieved. A technical assessment of the site will follow soon.”

Heavy rainfall continue to batter state

Recounting the incident, Sainj Panchayat Pradhan Bhagat Ram Azaad said the hill behind the village began to slide, causing stones to tumble down, prompting immediate evacuation efforts.

Heavy rainfall continues to batter the state, with widespread damage reported. As of Friday evening, 222 roads, including one national highway, have been shut to traffic. Mandi district alone reported 144 road closures, including the Manali-Kotali route (NH-70), due to multiple cloudbursts on June 30 night.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 36 power transformers and 152 water supply schemes have also been disrupted statewide.

Orange alert Himachal districts on July 29

Since the monsoon's onset on June 20, rain-related incidents have claimed 82 lives and left 34 people missing. The state has recorded 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts, and 30 landslides, with total damages estimated at Rs 1,436 crore.

Meanwhile, several regions received light to moderate rainfall since Friday evening. Rainfall figures include Jaton Barrage (33.2 mm), Palampur (33 mm), Mandi (26.4 mm), Kangra (21.1 mm), Paonta Sahib (20.8 mm), Kothi (18.6 mm), Bilaspur (15.4 mm), Guler (14.4 mm), Narkanda (13.5 mm), Kufri (13 mm), Bajura (9.5 mm), Dhaula Kuan (8.5 mm), and Shimla (8.4 mm). Thunderstorms were also reported in Sundernagar, Shimla, and Jubbarhatti.

The local meteorological department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu districts on July 29 (Tuesday).