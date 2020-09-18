Land mafia Subhash Yadav's assets attached by Ghaziabad police

The Ghaziabad police have attached assets worth Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore of vicious gangster and land mafia Subhash Yadav. The offender is involved in heinous crimes. The police has registered criminal cases against Subhash Yadav and his son Monil Yadav. The accused are residents of Kaushambi district against whom case no. 149/2020 under Section 2/3 of the Gangster Act have been registered and an action has been taken by the deliberation officer Incharge Inspector Indirapuram.

The assets attached by the inspector in-charge Indirapuram are under the criminal acts. The accused have also been asked to handover several movable and immovable property including a house in Kaushambi, four wheelers including — Innova Crista, i20 car and Mercedes Benz.

Image Source : INDIA TV Assets of land mafia Subhash Yadav attached by Ghaziabad Police.

Also, there are several cases registered against both the accused in various police stations in Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi.

Image Source : INDIA TV Police attaches assets of Land Mafia Subhash Yadav.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage