Land for job scam: Home Ministry permits prosecution of Lalu Prasad Yadav in money laundering case

Land for job scam: The Home Ministry has today (September 20) permitted the prosecution of former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in a money laundering case related to land for job scam.

Home Ministry has given approval to prosecute Lalu Yadav on the final charge sheet of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the related case.

Court summons Lalu, Tejaswi, Tej Pratap Yadav along with others

In the Land-for-Job money laundering case, the Rouse Avenue court on September 18 has issued summons to several key figures, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. This is the first time Tej Pratap Yadav has been called in connection with this case. The court said that Tej Pratap Yadav's involvement could not be ruled out. Although he was not initially charge-sheeted, he was a director at AK Infosys Ltd and has now been summoned.

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne issued a summon to Lalu Prasad Yadav, his two sons, and six other accused. They have been directed to appear on October 7. Other charge-sheeted individuals have also been summoned. The court has included Akhileshwar Singh and his wife, Kiran Devi, in its summons. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet on August 6, listing 11 accused. Four of these individuals have since died.

The court has directed Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Akhileshwar Singh, Hazari Prasad Rai, Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra Singh, and Kiran Devi. The court also clarified that while Akhileshwar Singh was made an accused by the ED, his wife Kiran Devi was not initially charged. However, she is involved in the case for selling land to Misa Bharti in exchange for a job for her son, Abhisek.The court said that there is sufficient material to proceed further against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal on medical grounds on Tuesday.