Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap, daughter Hema in land-for-job scam case

In a key development in the land-for-job-scam case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, his sister Hema Yadav, and several other accused after they appeared in response to court summons. The accused were granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount each. Meanwhile, senior RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti filed exemption applications seeking relief from personal appearance in court for the day.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne took cognizance of all three chargesheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including the final conclusive chargesheet, which lists Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 others as accused. The accused include 30 public servants and 38 job candidates who allegedly benefitted from irregular appointments in exchange for land parcels. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for March 20.

In first chargesheet, three additional accused have also been added and summoned. In the second chargesheet accused Bhola Yadav, Prem Chand Gupta have also been summoned. In third chargesheet Hema Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav have also been summoned. On June 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a conclusive chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 other accused in a land-for-job case.

CBI was asked to file detailed chargesheet

Earlier on May 29 last year, the court directed CBI to file its conclusive chargesheet in land for job case. The court had also expressed its displeasure over non-filing of conclusive charge sheet despite giving time. On October 4, 2023 the court had granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and others in relation to earlier chargesheet in alleged Land for Job Scam case.

According to the CBI, the second chargesheet was against 17 accused including then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), then two CPOs of WCR, private persons, private company etc. in a case related to Land for Job Scam The CBI filed a chargesheet in Land for Job alleged scam case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav including Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others.

About land for job case

The CBI had registered a case on May 18, 2022 against then Union Minister of Railways and others including his wife, two daughters and unknown Public servants and Private persons. It is alleged that then Union Minister of Railways during the period 2004-2009 had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members etc. in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group "D" Post in different Zones of Railways. It was further alleged that in lieu thereof the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold & gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of said Minister and a private company controlled by his family members, which was also involved in transfer of such immovable properties in the name of said family members.

It was also alleged that no advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointments of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur. Searches were conducted at multiple places including in Delhi and Bihar, said CBI.

(With ANI inputs)