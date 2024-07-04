Delhi: BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani discharged from Apollo hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP veteran and Bharat Ratna L K Advani

BJP veteran and Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani was on Thursday (April 4) discharged from Apollo Hospital here as his condition remained stable.

The sources have informed that he was discharged from the hospital around 5 pm today as his condition remained stable. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Wednesday around 9 pm.

Significantly, while the details of the BJP leader's ailment were not immediately known, a hospital source had earlier on Wednesday informed that "Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr. Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology."



Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the former Deputy Prime Minister was on June 26, also admitted to AIIMS in the national capital, but was released a day after.



All you need to know about L K Advani



With a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, Lal Krishna Advani, the longest-serving president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is credited with significantly contributing to the BJP's rise as a major political force in India.

Born on November 8, 1927, in pre-Partition Sindh, Advani's patriotic ideals took root during his schooling at St. Patrick's High School, Karachi. At 14, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), inspired by the Quit India Movement in 1942.



Advani's father, Kishenchand Advani, and his mother, Gyanidevi, along with his younger sister, Sheela, supported his early aspirations. After studying at St. Patrick's High School, he pursued higher education at Dayaram Gidumal National College, Hyderabad, and worked as a teacher in Karachi's Model High School.



Post-Partition, Advani moved to Delhi and became an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan. In 1951, he joined the Jana Sangh, BJP's predecessor, and quickly rose through the ranks. He moved to Delhi in 1957 to assist Atal Bihari Vajpayee and became a Rajya Sabha member in 1970. Advani was pivotal in founding the BJP in 1980, and he played a crucial role in the party's rise in the 1990s, leading it to significant electoral victories.



Advani served as the information and broadcasting minister in the Janata Party government in 1975, union home minister in the BJP-led coalition government in 1998 and 1999, and deputy prime minister in 2002. He was also instrumental in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s.



