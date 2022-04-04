Lakhimpur violence: SIT twice urged UP govt to challenge accused Ashish Mishra's bail in SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakhimpur: Ashish Mishra and other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, being produced in a court.

SIT probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence urged UP govt to challenge Ashish Mishra's bail.

SC-constituted committee filed a status report of the case today.

The report also stated that evidence proves that Ashish Mishra was present at the spot of violence.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee in the Lakhimpur violence case on Monday filed a status report wherein it said that the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had requested the Uttar Pradesh government 'twice' to challenge the bail granted to accused Ashish Mishra in Supreme Court, reported Live Law.

The Supreme Court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the investigation in the case and had also reconstituted the SIT.

The SC committee's report also stated that there was enough evidence to substantiate that Ashish Mishra was present at the spot of the violence that killed eight people in Lakhimpur.

Further, according to the SIT it is also substantiated that the 13 accused (and three dead accused) went to the scene of crime in a premeditated manner, using three vehicles in a convoy and driving them at a very high speed on a narrow road which was full of people gathered to protest.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had on March 30 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond by April 4 to the two reports of a retired judge monitoring the SIT probe in the case suggesting the cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, reported PTI.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Ashish Mishra was arrested in the case on October 9, but was released later on February 14 by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court after his lawyers submitted two bail bonds of Rs 3 lakh each.

