Monday, November 15, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Lakhimpur violence: Court rejects bail pleas of Ashish Mishra, two others

Lakhimpur violence: Court rejects bail pleas of Ashish Mishra, two others

District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra rejected the bail application of Ashish Mishra, alias Monu; Ashish Pandey; and Lavkush Rana.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2021 21:08 IST
lakhimpur violence
Image Source : PTI

Lakhimpur: Ashish Mishra and other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, being produced in a court.

A court rejected the bail pleas of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish and two others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3 during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit there.

District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra rejected the bail application of Ashish Mishra, alias Monu; Ashish Pandey; and Lavkush Rana, District Government Counsel Arvind Tripathi said.

During the around two-hour-long hearing, the prosecution submitted a case diary of the case, forensic and ballistic reports of four firearms received from a forensic science laboratory and statements of 60 eyewitnesses to establish the involvement of the accused, he said.

He said after hearing arguments, the court rejected the bail applications of the accused. A special investigation committee formed to probe the violence had identified 12 other accused in the case and arrested them.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Upgrade task force, include higher officers, Supreme Court tells UP Govt

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 8 witnesses want security removed

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News