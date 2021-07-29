Lakha Sidhana, accused in January 26 Republic Day violence case, gets bail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakha Sidhana (L), meets his supporters as he arrives to join farmers protest against the new farm laws, in Bathinda.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to 26th January Delhi violence accused Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted pre-arrest bail to Sidhana.

Advocate Jasdeep Dhillon, representing the accused, said that he had joined the probe and fully cooperated with the investigating agency.

Earlier, Public Prosecutor Pankaj Bhatia, representing the police, told the court that Sidhana had invited the protesters to the Red Fort and is one of the main conspirators in the case.

Sidhana, however, denied any involvement in the Republic Day violence.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

