From Mahila Samriddhi to Subhadra: How Indian states are supporting women through direct cash transfer schemes Several state governments in India have introduced direct cash transfer schemes targeting women, aiming to enhance financial independence and secure electoral support. These schemes, led by different political parties, provide monthly or annual financial aid to eligible women.

In recent years, several Indian states have introduced women-centric cash transfer schemes aimed at empowering women and securing their support in elections. These initiatives provide direct financial assistance to women, addressing economic challenges and promoting financial inclusion. Here's an overview of some prominent schemes being implemented by various states at present:

1. Mahila Samriddhi Yojana – Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a key BJP poll promise, on March 8, International Women's Day. Under the scheme, women from economically weaker sections in the national capital will receive a monthly allowance of ₹2,500. The application process for the scheme will begin on the same day. Speaking at the Women Power for Viksit Bharat 2047 event, Gupta emphasised the need to move beyond symbolism and recognise women's growing leadership in governance, finance, and national security.

2. Subhadra Yojana – Odisha

Launched on September 17, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Subhadra Yojana aims to empower women aged 21 to 60 in Odisha by providing direct financial assistance. Eligible beneficiaries receive ₹10,000 annually, disbursed in two equal installments of ₹5,000 each on Raksha Bandhan and International Women's Day. Over five years (2024–2029), each woman will receive a total of ₹50,000. The scheme is expected to benefit over one crore women across the state.

3. Ladli Behna Yojana – Madhya Pradesh

In March 2023, the Madhya Pradesh government launched the Ladli Behna Yojana to provide financial support to women. Under this scheme, eligible women receive a monthly allowance of ₹1,250 directly into their Aadhaar-linked, DBT-enabled bank accounts. The initiative played a significant role in the BJP's success in the subsequent state assembly elections, helping the party overcome anti-incumbency sentiments and secure a substantial majority.

4. Gruha Lakshmi Yojana – Karnataka

The Gruha Lakshmi Yojana was introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka in 2023 as part of its poll promises. This scheme provides ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, aiming to bridge the gender gap in financial inclusion and support homemakers. As of February 2025, the scheme has benefited over 1.33 crore women, with more than ₹28,608 crore allocated for disbursement in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

5. Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana – Maharashtra

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to support women aged 21 to 65. Beneficiaries receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. In addition to the cash allowance, the scheme offers three free LPG cylinders annually and additional benefits such as skill development and healthcare schemes.

6. Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme – West Bengal

Introduced in 2021 by the West Bengal government, the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme provides financial assistance to eligible women aged 25 to 60. Under this scheme, women receive ₹1,000 monthly, while women from SC/ST categories receive ₹1,200. To qualify, women must be enrolled under the 'Swasthyasathi' scheme and meet other eligibility criteria.

7. Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana – Jharkhand

In August 2024, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, targeting women aged 21 to 50. The scheme provides ₹1,000 monthly assistance, disbursed on the 15th of every month, aiming to support women from economically weaker sections.

8. Magalir Urimai Scheme – Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in September 2023 to support women aged 21 and above. Beneficiaries receive ₹1,000 per month, provided they meet income, land ownership, and electricity consumption criteria. The scheme aims to enhance financial independence and covers over 1.06 crore women, with funds directly transferred to their bank accounts.

8. Women-Centric Announcements in BJP, Congress Manifestos Ahead of Haryana Polls

With less than a month left for the Haryana assembly elections, both the Congress and the BJP have promised direct cash benefits for women voters. The Congress has pledged a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 for every woman aged 18 to 60, while the BJP has promised ₹2,100 per month for women in the state.

Fiscal Implications and Debates

While these schemes aim to empower women and promote financial inclusion, they have sparked debates regarding fiscal sustainability. Critics argue that such handouts could strain state finances and create dependency among beneficiaries. India's Supreme Court has expressed concerns, stating that the practice of offering freebies during elections is leading to the creation of a "class of parasites" unwilling to work.

However, women-centric cash transfer schemes have become a significant tool for Indian states aiming to empower women and secure their support in elections. While these initiatives provide immediate financial relief and promote inclusion, it is essential to balance them with considerations of fiscal responsibility and long-term economic impacts. Continuous assessment and adaptation are crucial to ensure these programs achieve their intended outcomes without imposing excessive burdens on state finances.