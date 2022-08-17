Labourer crushed under bricks during construction of a wall in south Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The deceased, Angad, was a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and was working as a labourer here, they said. According to the police, the incident took place around 8 am when Angad and his three other colleagues were involved in the construction of the wall.

A 40-year-old labourer died after bricks fell on his head during the construction of a wall on a roadside in Southwest Delhi's Rangpuri area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, Angad, was a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and was working as a labourer here, they said. According to the police, the incident took place around 8 am when Angad and his three other colleagues were involved in the construction of the wall.

Suddenly, bricks fell on Angad's head and he sustained severe injuries on his head which led to his death, while his co-workers escaped the fall and were not injured. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, "At around 8am, a PCR call was received from Spinal Injury Hospital Vasant Kunj, regarding admission of a labourer, Angad, and after initial treatment, the patient was declared dead."

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the victim was engaged in the construction of a wall at 615, Rangpuri under contract by Krishan, 53, and Jagdish, 31, he said. Intimation of unauthorised construction was sent to MCD on July 3, he added.

"We have registered a case under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and both the contractors have been arrested in the matter," the DCP said.

