Kunal Kamra, comedian, again stirs controversy with RSS mocking T-shirt, BJP warns of police action Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP in the state government, has also condemned Kunal Kamra's recent social media post. Senior Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat has called for a strong reaction from the BJP, highlighting Kamra’s history of controversial remarks targeting politicians.

Mumbai:

Comedian Kunal Kamra, known for his sharp political satire and outspokenness, has once again found himself at the center of a political storm after sharing a social media post that allegedly mocked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The post, which features Kamra wearing a T-shirt with a dog image alongside a reference to the RSS, has led to strong reactions from BJP leaders, who have threatened legal action against anyone circulating "objectionable" content online.

BJP, RSS leaders demand action against Kunal Kamra

The controversy erupted when Kamra posted the image on social media on Monday (November 24), which instantly sparked outrage among BJP leaders. Maharashtra’s BJP Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was among the first to react, warning that the police would take strict action against individuals posting content deemed offensive. Bawankule emphasised that "objectionable posts" would not be tolerated and vowed that the authorities would take action against those responsible.

While Kamra's post has sparked online debate, BJP leaders, particularly those from the Maharashtra unit, have expressed their displeasure over the comedian's mocking portrayal of the RSS. Bawankule's comments were supported by other senior party members, who called the post disrespectful and provocative.

Shiv Sena joins the chorus of criticism

Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP in the state government, also condemned Kamra's post. Sanjay Shirsat, a senior Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister, called for a strong response from the BJP, given Kamra’s history of controversial remarks against key political figures. Shirsat pointed out that Kamra had previously targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and now he had "dared" to attack the RSS directly.

The Shiv Sena minister also reminded the public of the incident in March, when Kamra had made critical comments about Shinde. Kamra’s joke at the time, which modified the lyrics of a popular Bollywood song to mock Shinde's political journey, had led to protests from Shiv Sena workers. In the aftermath of Kamra's comedy show, members of Shiv Sena had vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai and a hotel where the show was being held.

Kunal Kamra’s defiant response

Despite the political storm that his post has generated, Kunal Kamra has remained defiant. In a follow-up post on social media, Kamra clarified that the photo featuring the controversial T-shirt was not taken at a comedy club. His statement was likely an attempt to distance himself from the broader political implications of his actions. Kamra’s response to the backlash only intensified the debate, as many saw it as a challenge to the political establishment’s attempts to silence dissent.

Kamra has long been a critic of the BJP and its allies, using his platform to voice strong political opinions. This latest controversy, however, seems to have touched a raw nerve, with the BJP and Shiv Sena feeling that the comedian has crossed a line by mocking an institution that is central to their ideology.

Political climate and free speech debate

This episode adds to the ongoing debate about freedom of speech and the limits of satire in India. Comedians, journalists, and activists have often found themselves at odds with powerful political forces, with critics alleging that the current government has created an atmosphere of intolerance for dissent. Kamra’s history of controversial posts and his bold commentary on national politics have made him a target for political leaders, but his followers view him as a brave voice challenging the status quo.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether the BJP and Shiv Sena will follow through on their threats of legal action, and how Kamra will respond to the escalating pressure. The incident highlights the tense intersection between comedy, politics, and free expression in modern-day India.

The controversy surrounding Kunal Kamra’s social media post is likely to fuel further discussions about the role of satire in politics and the limits of acceptable speech in India. As the political climate grows increasingly polarised, figures like Kamra, who are not afraid to speak their minds, will continue to face scrutiny from both sides of the political spectrum.

At the heart of the matter lies a fundamental question: Where should the line be drawn between political criticism and hate speech? While Kamra’s critics argue that his post was an affront to national values, his supporters contend that such satire is a necessary part of democratic discourse.