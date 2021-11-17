Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 4 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter; operation underway

Highlights 4 terrorists killed during encounter in Pombai and Gopalpora villages

LeT terrorist associates arrested during a joint Naka checking

Operation between terrorists, security officials underway: IGP Kashmir

At least 4 terrorists were neutralized in an encounter in Kulgam district's Pombai and Gopalpora villages on Wednesday. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that operation is underway in both these villages. Reportedly, terrorist Commander of proscribed terror outfit TRF, Afaq Sikander was killed in Gopalpora.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Pakistani terrorist and his associate have been eliminated in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted by the Pulwama Police & security forces, as two LeT terrorist associates Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat were arrested during a joint Naka checking. 2 ready to use IEDs were recovered from them during the search.

