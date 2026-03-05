Kozhikode South Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kozhikode:

The Kozhikode South Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 28 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kozhikode South Assembly constituency comes under the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League (INL) won the seat by defeating Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate Noorbeena Rasheed with a margin of 12,459 votes.

Kozhikode South Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kozhikode South Assembly constituency is a part of the Kozhikode district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,57,306 voters in the Kozhikode South constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 76,049 were male and 81,254 were female voters. Three voters belonged to the third gender. 2,528 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kozhikode South in 2021 was 122 (113 men and 9 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kozhikode South constituency was 1,48,689. Out of this, 71,491 voters were male, 77,198 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 459 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kozhikode South in 2016 was 206 (151 men and 55 women).

Kozhikode South Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kozhikode South Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kozhikode South Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Kozhikode South Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Indian National League (INL) candidate Ahammad Devarkovil won the Kozhikode South seat with a margin of 12,459 votes (10.5%). He polled 52,557 votes with a vote share of 44.15%. He defeated Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate Noorbeena Rasheed, who got 40,098 votes (33.68%). BJP candidate Navya Haridas stood third with 24,873 votes (20.89%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate MK Muneer won the Kozhikode South seat with a margin of 6,327 votes (5.47%). He polled 49,863 votes with a vote share of 43.13%. Indian National League candidate AP Abdul Vahab got 43,536 votes (37.66%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate Satheesh Kuttiyil stood third with 19,146 votes (16.56%).

Kozhikode South Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Ahamed Devarkovil (Indian National League)

2016: MK Muneer (IUML)

2011: MK Muneer (IUML)

2006: PMA Salam (Indian National League)

2001: TPM Zahir (IUML)

1996: Elamaram Kareem (CPI)

1991: MK Muneer (IUML)

1987: CP Kunhu (CPI)

1982: PM Aboobacker (Muslim League)

1980: PM Aboobacker (Muslim League)

1977: PM Aboobacker (Muslim League)

1970: Kalpally Madhava Menon (Congress)

1967: PM Aboobacker (IUML)

1960: P Kumaran (Congress)

1957: P Kumaran (Congress)

Kozhikode South Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kozhikode South Assembly constituency was 1,19,054 or 75.46 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,15,617 or 77.57 per cent.