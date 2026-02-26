Kovalam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kovalam Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 139 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kovalam Assembly constituency comes under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, M Vincent of the Congress won the seat by defeating Neelalohithadasan Nadar of the Janata Dal Secular with a margin of 11,562 votes.

Kovalam Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kovalam Assembly constituency is a part of the Thiruvananthapuram district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,18,622 voters in the Kovalam constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,06,902 were male, and 1,11,718 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 4,972 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kovalam in 2021 was 685 (657 men and 28 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kovalam constituency was 2,06,604. Out of this, 1,00,690 voters were male, 1,05,914 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,078 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kovalam in 2016 was 797 (572 men and 225 women).

Kovalam Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kovalam Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kovalam Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Kovalam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate M Vincent won the Kovalam seat with a margin of 11,562 votes (7.27%). He polled 63,306 votes with a vote share of 47.06%. He defeated Janata Dal Secular (JDS) candidate Neelalohithadasan Nadar, who got 59,230 votes (39.79%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan stood third with 18,664 votes (11.73%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate M Vincent won the Kovalam seat with a margin of 2,615 votes (1.70%). He polled 60,268 votes with a vote share of 39.14%. Janata Dal Secular's Jameela Prakasam got 57,653 votes (37.45%) and was the runner-up. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate TN Suresh stood third with 30,987 votes (20.13%).

Kovalam Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: M Vincent (Congress)

2016: M Vincent (Congress)

2011: Jameela Prakasham (Janata Dal)

2006: George Mercier (Congress)

2001: Neelalohithadasan Nadar (Janata Dal Secular)

1996: Neelalohithadasan Nadar (Janata Dal)

1991: Neelalohithadasan Nadar (Janata Dal)

1987: Neelalohithadasan Nadar (Lok Dal)

1982: N Shakthan Nadar (Independent)

1980: M R Raghu Chandra Bal (Congress)

1977: A Neelalohitadasan Nadar (Independent

1970: M Kunjukrishnan Nadar (Independent)

1967: J C Moraes (Independent)

Kovalam Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kovalam Assembly constituency was 1,59,100 or 72.54 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,53,966 or 74.23 per cent.