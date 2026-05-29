Kotkapura Municipal Council Election Results: Check full list of ward and party-wise winners

Chandigarh:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken an early and decisive lead in the Kotkapura Municipal Council elections, officially securing 7 wards, with counting still underway. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dominated the recorded wards, alongside notable wins from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

The ruling party’s momentum was heavily anchored by two unopposed victories. In Ward 22, Gurpreet Singh Wirring won his seat without contest, a feat mirrored in Ward 23, where AAP’s Pooja Rani also cruised to an unopposed victory.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to open its account in a razor-thin contest. In Ward 7, SAD candidate Surjit Kaur clinched a hard-fought victory, edging out the competition by a slim margin of just 18 votes. Congress candidate Sonia Rani has won Ward 25 by a margin of 452 votes.

Kotkapura Municipal Council Election Results: Winner List