Kotkapura Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins across all 29 wards

Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for the Kotkapura Municipal Council, along with the other 74 municipal councils, 20 Nagar Panchayats and 8 municipal corporations, is underway. Kotkapura has a total of 29 wards. The elections were held on Tuesday, i.e. on May 26. The elections are being keenly watched by political observers as they are being considered crucial for all major political parties - AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD - as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. In 75 municipal councils, 5,142 candidates were in the fray in 1,282 wards, while 800 candidates were in the fray in 218 wards of 20 Nagar Panchayats. There are 35,45,567 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 17,11,635 women and 220 others.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded the maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.