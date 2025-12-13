Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: List of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in Kollam Municipal Corporation result, the Congress-led alliance is leading in 14 seats. NDA and LDF is having a neck and neck fight for the second spot; NDA is ahead in 8 seats, LDF in 10 seats. In the last Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election by bagging 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others- 1. In the Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015, LDF secured 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2 seats, Independent- One seat.
Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: Full List of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties
|Ward
|Winners/ Leading
|Party
|SAKTHIKULANGARA HARBOUR
|
|Congress
|Sakthikulangara
|Shiji
|BJP
|Meenathuchery
|Kavanad
|Vallikeezhu
|Kureepuzha West
|Kureepuzha
|Neeravil
|Anchalummoodu
|Kadavoor
|Mathilil
|Thevally
|Vadakkumbhagam
|Asramam
|Uliyakovil
|Uliyakovil East
|Kadappakada
|Koikal
|Kallumthazham
|Mangadu
|Arunoottimangalam
|Chathinakulam
|Karikodu
|College Division
|Palkulangara
|Ammannada
|Vadakkevila
|Pallimukku
|Ayathil
|Kilikolloor
|Punthalathazham
|Palathara
|Manakkadu
|Kollorvila
|Kayyalakkal
|Valathungal
|Aakkolil
|Thekkumbhagam
|Eravipuram
|Bharanikavu
|Thekkevila
|Mundakkal
|Pattathanam
|Cantonment
|Udayamarthandapuram
|Thamarakulam
|Pallithottam
|Port
|Kachery
|Kaikulangara
|Thangassery
|Thirumullavaram
|Mulamkadakam
|Alattukavu
|Kannimel
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025 Kerala Municipal Corporation Elections Kerala Civic Polls Result 2025 Kerala Local Body Polls Kerala Local Body Elections
Advertisement