Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: List of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: UDF is leading in Kollam Municipal Corporation result, the Congress-led alliance is leading in 14 seats. Check ward-wise winning candidates list.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in Kollam Municipal Corporation result, the Congress-led alliance is leading in 14 seats. NDA and LDF is having a neck and neck fight for the second spot; NDA is ahead in 8 seats, LDF in 10 seats. In the last Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election by bagging 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others- 1. In the Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015, LDF secured 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2 seats, Independent- One seat.

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: Full List of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties

Ward Winners/ Leading Party SAKTHIKULANGARA HARBOUR Xavier Mathias Congress Sakthikulangara Shiji BJP Meenathuchery Kavanad Vallikeezhu Kureepuzha West Kureepuzha Neeravil Anchalummoodu Kadavoor Mathilil Thevally Vadakkumbhagam Asramam Uliyakovil Uliyakovil East Kadappakada Koikal Kallumthazham Mangadu Arunoottimangalam Chathinakulam Karikodu College Division Palkulangara Ammannada Vadakkevila Pallimukku Ayathil Kilikolloor Punthalathazham Palathara Manakkadu Kollorvila Kayyalakkal Valathungal Aakkolil Thekkumbhagam Eravipuram Bharanikavu Thekkevila Mundakkal Pattathanam Cantonment Udayamarthandapuram Thamarakulam Pallithottam Port Kachery Kaikulangara Thangassery Thirumullavaram Mulamkadakam Alattukavu Kannimel