Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: List of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: UDF is leading in Kollam Municipal Corporation result, the Congress-led alliance is leading in 14 seats. Check ward-wise winning candidates list.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in Kollam Municipal Corporation result, the Congress-led alliance is leading in 14 seats. NDA and LDF is having a neck and neck fight for the second spot; NDA is ahead in 8 seats, LDF in 10 seats.  In the last Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election by bagging 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others- 1. In the Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015, LDF secured 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2 seats, Independent- One seat.  

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: Full List of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties

 

Ward Winners/ Leading Party
SAKTHIKULANGARA HARBOUR
Xavier Mathias 
Congress
Sakthikulangara Shiji  BJP
Meenathuchery    
Kavanad    
Vallikeezhu    
Kureepuzha West    
Kureepuzha    
Neeravil    
Anchalummoodu    
Kadavoor    
Mathilil    
Thevally    
Vadakkumbhagam    
Asramam    
Uliyakovil    
Uliyakovil East    
Kadappakada    
Koikal    
Kallumthazham    
Mangadu    
Arunoottimangalam    
Chathinakulam    
Karikodu    
College Division    
Palkulangara    
Ammannada    
Vadakkevila    
Pallimukku    
Ayathil    
Kilikolloor    
Punthalathazham    
Palathara    
Manakkadu    
Kollorvila    
Kayyalakkal    
Valathungal    
Aakkolil    
Thekkumbhagam    
Eravipuram    
Bharanikavu    
Thekkevila    
Mundakkal    
Pattathanam    
Cantonment    
Udayamarthandapuram    
Thamarakulam    
Pallithottam    
Port    
Kachery    
Kaikulangara    
Thangassery    
Thirumullavaram    
Mulamkadakam    
Alattukavu    
Kannimel    
     

 

Top News

\