Kolkata Metro services resume for passengers after over 5 months of COVID hiatus

The Kolkata Metro resumed its services today (Monday), more than five months after its services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in a statement, the Kolkata Metro had said the regular passenger services of the Kolkata Metro on the North-South and the East-West lines will commence on Monday. According to officials, 110 trains will be operated on the North-South line every day, except Sundays when the services will be shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations.

The East-West Metro has also recommenced its services from today, between Sector V and Yuva Bharati Krirangan stations with 36 trains in each direction, with social distancing measures and other safety protocols in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Commuters cooperating with the Security and Station staff particularly at the entry points. pic.twitter.com/uczHvp8qsK — METRO RAIL KOLKATA (@metrorailwaykol) September 14, 2020

On Sunday, the Kolkata Metro had resumed its services for NEET candidates and their guardians.

NEET aspirants, many accompanied by their guardians, queued up in front of metro stations to reach their examination centres well before 10 am when the first trains started from both ends of the North-South line -- Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

The examinees and their guardians were allowed inside the stations upon showing the admit cards to police personnel posted at the entry gates.

The candidates and their guardians went through thermal checking and sanitised their hands before buying paper tickets at the counters.

The special services continued till 7 pm at intervals of 15 minutes.

