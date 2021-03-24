Image Source : ANI Kolkata: Man attacks scribe during press conference inside Press Club

A journalist was on Tuesday assaulted by an unidentified person during a media conference held on the premises of the century-old Press Club here, police said.

The attacker managed to flee and a probe into the matter was initiated after Press Club officials lodged a complaint with the police. The incident happened during a press conference organised by the All India Ekta Foundation, a youth organisation.

"The man suddenly attacked the journalist after he asked a question. Other journalists and the staff of the Press Club intervened and he managed to flee," a person who was present at the media conference said.

Police spoke to the organisers and recorded the statement of the victim.

"The organisers said that the attacker did not have any connection with them," he added.

On its Facebook page, the All India Ekta Foundation condemned the attack on the journalist and urged the authorities to investigate the matter urgently.

The organisation has been blacklisted by the Club pending further investigation, an official of the Press Club said.

Security arrangements at the Press Club have been strengthened.

