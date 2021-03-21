Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Childless woman kills 3-yr-old on tantrik's advice

A woman was arrested on Sunday for killing her neighbour's 3-year-old son following a tantrik's advise. The 25-year-old woman, a resident of Hardoi, said that she got married in 2013 but did not have a kid. She told police that her in-laws were pressurising her to conceive, following which she approached a tantrik in Hardoi four years back. He had suggested the woman to sacrifie a child if she wants to conceive.

In desperation to have a kid of her own, the woman decided to kill the neighbour's son to "make the almighty happy", police said.

The incident took place on March 20, 2021. She visited the terrace of their building and executed her plan. The family immediately reported to the police to trace the missing child.

One of the staff spotted a white-coloured bag on the roof of the adjacent house. This triggered suspicion, and the cops went on to open the bag and recovered the 3-year-old's body.

