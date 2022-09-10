Kolkata: ED raids six places, seizes around Rs 7 crore cash in mobile app fraud case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Enforcement Directorate

ED raids in Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided six places in Kolkata and recovered around Rs 7 crore in cash. The ED has been carrying out the search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The raids were carried out over an investigation in connection to a Mobile Gaming Application.

The case was recorded on the basis of an FIR filed on February 15, 2021, under sections 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471, 34 of IPC by Park Street Police Station. The complaint was filed by Kolkata Police against the app developer Aamir Khan and a few others based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in the court of Ld. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.

"So far, huge cash of more than Rs 7 crore has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress," the Enforcement Directorate said. The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons and in many cases, the loan takers ended their lives after they were threatened by these loan operators to pay up.

