Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA writes to PM Modi, seeks intervention, puts forth solutions, demands

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday (August 17) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The IMA also put forth some solutions and demands to the Prime Minister and said that his taking note of the situation will “give confidence to not only women doctors but also to every woman in workplace”. The letter to PM Modi was written by IMA national president Dr RV Asokan and Honorary Secretary General Dr Anilkumar J Nayak.

What did IMA say in the letter to PM Modi?

In the letter, the IMA also mentioned the vandalism at the hospital on August 14 night where the crime took place on August 9 and raised concerns over the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses.

“On 15th August 2024, the hospital was vandalised by a large crowd which destroyed various sections of the hospital including the area where the victim was found. Doctors especially women are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses,” the letter stated.

The IMA said that the Kolkata incident has brought to the fore two dimensions of violence in the hospital – “a crime of barbaric scale due to the lack of safe spaces for women and the hooliganism that is unleashed due to lack of an organised security protocol”.

“Doctors across the country have withdrawn non-essential services today and are providing only emergency and causality services,” it said.

The Association also put forth solutions and demands to the Prime Minister to ensure women’s safety.

A Central Act incorporating the amendments of 2020 in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the draft “The Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property Bill 2019)” would strengthen the existing 25 state legislations. The security protocols of all hospitals should be no less than an airport. Declaring the hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step. CCTVs, deployment of security personnel and the protocols can follow. The 36 hours duty shift that the victim was in and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate rest rooms warrant thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors. Meticulous and professional investigation of the crime in a timeframe and rendering of justice. Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family commensurate with the cruelty inflicted.

IMA on PM Modi’s remarks on women’s safety in Independence Day address

The Association appreciated the Prime Minister’s remarks about the safety of women in his Independence Day speech to the nation and appealed for his intervention.

“This will give confidence to not only women doctors but also to every woman in workplace. 60% of Indian doctors are women. This percentage is as high as 68% in Dental profession, 75% in Physiotherapy and 85% in Nursing. All Healthcare professionals deserve peaceful ambience, safety and security at workplace,” it said.

“We are appealing for your benign intervention to ensure appropriate measures to meet our demands,” the letter added.

CBI investigation into Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The CBI took over the investigation of the case after Calcutta High Court ordered the state government to transfer the case to the central agency. The agency on Friday detained Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, for questioning. Ghosh was taken to the CGO Complex in Salt Lake for questioning in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor which took place on August 9.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It should be noted that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

