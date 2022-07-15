Kochi-bound Air Arabia flight from UAE suffers hydraulic failure, lands safely amid full emergency at airport

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representational image.

Air Arabia Flight Emergency: A full emergency was declared for Kochi-bound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah after a hydraulic failure. The aircraft landed safely at the Kochi airport.

All 222 passengers and 7 crew members on board are safe, informed Cochin International Airport Authority.

"A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport on Friday after an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. All passengers and crew were safe," the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

CIAL, in a communication sent to the media, said "Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 pm in Kochin reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

"Aircraft landed safely at runway 9 at 19:29 pm," CIAL said, adding that only towing was required and the emergency will be withdrawn after the endurance period of one hour and 50 minutes.

CIAL said that all, including 222 passengers and seven crew members were safe.

However, there was no immediate response from the airline.

Following the incident, operations at Cochin airport have resumed. First flight, IndiGo to Chennai departed. Full emergency withdrawn at 8:22 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

