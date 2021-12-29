Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 'You won't die,' Kiren Rijiju amuses Twitter user over his planned Arunachal Pradesh visit

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju was at his candid best on Thursday when he gave away suggestions to Twitter users who were planning a trip to Arunachal Pradesh.

A user when urged the Union Law minister to not impose any further restrictions over rising Covid cases, Rijiju said, "Don't worry brother, you won't die. Have fun and enjoy your trip to Arunachal Pradesh. I'm just giving an advisory for everyone's safety."

Encouraging tourism in the north-eastern state, Rijiju even shared a few pictures and hashtaged it #DekhoApnaDesh

The minister also extended invitations to many but with a word of caution. "Brother, I extend a warm invitation to everyone to visit beautiful Arunachal Pradesh. Just be cautious as many people from plain areas are not aware of slippery road conditions due to snow, freezing cold and less oxygen. But the visit will be fun if you take proper care !!"

