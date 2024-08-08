Kiren Rijiju proposes sending Waqf Amendment Bill to Joint Parliamentary panel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kiren Rijiju

Amid huge objection by the Opposition, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill does not intend to interfere with the freedom of any religious body and that no provision of the Constitution has been violated. Responding to objections raised by several opposition members on the introduction of the bill in Lok Sabha, he said Waqf Act 1995 did not serve its purpose, hence the amendment was planned.

"I want to tell Congress these amendments are being brought to achieve what you (Congress) couldn't," he said. Defending the amendments, Rijiju said a joint parliamentary committee had recommended that Waqf Act 1995 should be re-looked and hence was not passed in the Lok Sabha. "...We are not running away anywhere. So, if this has to be referred to any committee, I would like to speak on behalf of my govt - a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be formed, this Bill be referred to it & detailed discussion be held..."

While the NDA allies JD(U) and TDP on Thursday backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying it was aimed at bringing transparency in the functioning of the Waqf Board, the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress opposed it by calling it 'politically motivated.'