Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW TESTS COVID-19 POSIT Kiran Mazumdar Shaw/FILE

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd, has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Shaw said that she has added to the COVID count by testing positive. The 67-year-old biotechnology industry veteran further said that she has mild symptoms and hoped "it stays that way."

I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way. — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020

After Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet, several people wished her speedy recovery.

"So sorry to hear this, Kiran Shaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend," wrote Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan also said, "Get well soon".

Get well soon — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) August 17, 2020

Cumulatively 2,33,283 COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Karnataka by August 17 evening. This included 4,062 deaths and 1,48,562 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin. Bengaluru urban district topped the list of COVID-19 cases with a total of 91,864 infections so far. Out of 6,317 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, 2,053 cases ere from Bengaluru urban alone.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage