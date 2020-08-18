Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests COVID-19 positive

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd, has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Shaw said that she has added to the COVID count by testing positive. The 67-year-old biotechnology industry veteran further said that she has mild symptoms and hoped "it stays that way."
I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way.— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020
After Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet, several people wished her speedy recovery.
"So sorry to hear this, Kiran Shaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend," wrote Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan also said, "Get well soon".
Get well soon— Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) August 17, 2020
Cumulatively 2,33,283 COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Karnataka by August 17 evening. This included 4,062 deaths and 1,48,562 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin. Bengaluru urban district topped the list of COVID-19 cases with a total of 91,864 infections so far. Out of 6,317 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, 2,053 cases ere from Bengaluru urban alone.