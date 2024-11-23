Khunti Assembly Election Results Live: Can JMM's RS Munda break BJP's Nilkanth Singh Munda's winning streak?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Khunti Assembly Election Results

Khunti Assembly Election Results Live: The Election Commission of India started vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024. In the next few hours, the poll body will make it clear that who would win the Khunti seat. The Khunti constituency went to the polls in the first phase on November 13.

]Nilkanth Singh Munda from the BJP currently represents the Khunti seat and was elected from the Khunti constituency in the assembly election 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha are the main parties in the constituency.

The Khunti Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 60 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Khunti is an assembly constituency located in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

Khunti Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,11,074 voters in the Khunti constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,04,927 were male and 1,06,146 were female voters. Only 1 voter belonged to the third gender. 661 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khunti in 2019 was 1,060 (1,017 men and 47 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Khunti constituency was 1,90,333. Out of this, 96,185 voters were male and 94,148 were female voters. There were 113 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khunti in 2014 was 400 (269 men and 131 women).

Khunti Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its incumbent MLA from the seat Nilkanth Singh Munda. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress are contesting the election in coalition and have not declared the candidate yet.

Khunti Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Nilkanth Singh Munda won the seat with a margin of 26,327 votes. He was polled 59,198 votes with a vote share of 44.71%. He defeated JMM candidate Sushil Pahan, who got 32,871 votes (24.83%). JVM candidate Dayamani Barla stood third with 20,726 votes (15.66%).

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Nilkanth Singh Munda won the seat by a margin of 21,515 votes. He was polled 47,032 votes with a vote share of 43.38%. JMM candidate Jidan Horo got 25,517 votes (21.30%). Congress' Pushpa Surin ended third with 17,544 votes (14.64%)

Khunti Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Khunti Assembly constituency was 1,32,392 or 62.72 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,19,825 or 62.96 per cent.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.