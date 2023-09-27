Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla used to get arms from Pakistan through drones, reveals NIA chargesheet

According to the NIA big businessmen, Punjabi singers and people associated with political parties are main targets of the Khalistani terrorists who are based in Canada.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: September 27, 2023 12:54 IST
Picture for representational purpose
Image Source : AP Picture for representational purpose

The NIA conducted raids at 51 locations in six states in connection with the crackdown on a terror-gangster network operating in India and Canada, officials said. An associate of the Arshdeep Dalla gang has been detained during the raids. The probe agency has filed the chargesheet. 

As per the NIA chargesheet Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla used to get arms from Pakistan through drones in Punjab and used to deliver the sophisticated weapons to the gangsters, with the help of his fellow gangster Naveen Bali in Pakistan. This used to be done in exchange for pro-Khalistani activities.  

Extortion Money

Killings in India

According to the chargesheet, the terrorists are conspiring to carry out target killings in India with the help of more than 700 shooters. The NIA investigation found strong evidence of nexus between Khalistani terrorists and gangsters. The organisations which are on the radar of security agencies are Sikh for Justice, Khalistan Tiger Force, World Sikh Organization, Babbar Khalsa International. NIA said that gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Sukhpreet Singh and Amit Dagar, along with their associates abroad, have prepared a 'control room' to spread their terror network.

