Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Pannu's brother given key post by Channi govt, controversy erupts

A major controversy is brewing in Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government appointed Balwinder Singh Kotlabama, brother of Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Pannu, as the chairman of Punjab Genco Limited.

Balwinder's appointment has sparked massive uproar with the BJP and the SAD calling it open terror appeasement.

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Chief Minister Channi should answer the people.

"The government has appointed Sikhs for Justice office bearer's brother (Balwinder Singh Kotlabama) as chairman (of Punjab Genco Ltd). CM (Charanjit Singh) Channi should answer to people on this," he said.

Avtar Singh is the coordinator of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) -- is a secessionist organisation supporting the creation of Khalistan. He is on the radar of Indian agencies for his pro-Khalistan activities.

