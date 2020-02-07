Image Source : ANI Kerala withdraws 'state disaster' status given to Coronavirus

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday announced that the state has withdrawn 'state disaster' status given to Coronavirus. However, alert to be continued and health guidelines to be followed.

The state had declared the novel coronavirus as a state disaster after three people were tested positive for the virus. The death toll in China due to coronavirus outbreak went up to 636, with 73 mortalities on Thursday. Total confirmed cases have gone past 30,000.

All 645 Indian evacuees from China’s Wuhan have tested negative for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday adding that no new case has been reported.

Foreigners who have been to China on or after 15 January are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders, immigration officials said on Wednesday.

