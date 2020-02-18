Serene backwaters to silent walks through paddy fields: Kerala tourism eyes robust growth

Kerala is eyeing a robust growth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2020 as it undertakes a slew of initiatives, including 'Tourism Trade Meets' in ten cities in the country, to make the state a 365-day destination. In the first nine months of 2019, the state witnessed 1.32 crore domestic tourist arrivals.

Kerala has commenced the second phase of national partnership meets in January which will go on till March, Kerala Tourism said in a statement. The increase in domestic tourist footfalls is a firm reiteration of the fact that the powerful promotional campaigns connected with the people instantly, Tourism Secretary Rani George said.

"Travellers from across India will find the state not only heritage-rich and enchanting but also a welcoming destination, especially with Vishu, Thrissur Pooram, and a host of other festivals lined up," she added.

Kerala has added an array of new and exciting products and experiences that are tailor-made for the domestic traveller and would also make the state a 365-day destination, Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said.

In a bid to make tourism a sustainable enterprise, Kerala has also introduced the concept of village life experience under the responsible tourism mission, the statement said.

The customised experiences include serene backwater cruises, calm boat rides, thrilling canoe cruises, and silent walks through lush greenery and paddy fields, it added. The state has taken other initiatives such as Muziris Heritage Project, Kochi-Muziris Biennale and Spice Route Project to hard sell the state as a preferred tourist destination.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus hits tourism in Agra

ALSO READ | Global tourism takes major hit as Coronavirus halts Chinese travel