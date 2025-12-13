Thrippunithura Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP-led NDA takes lead, LDF trails | Updates Thrippunithura Local Body Election Results 2025: In the previous local body elections in Kerala in 2020, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 23 wards. The BJP-led NDA's performance was also impressive, but the alliance won six wards less than that of the LDF.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is edging past the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), and has won or taken lead on 14 wards in Thrippunithura Municipality where local body elections were held recently, according to the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC). Chief Minister P Vijayan-led LDF is trailing behind and the saffron party, and has lead or won eight wards.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has lead on five years. Others are also leading on two wards.

What happened in previous elections?

In the previous local body elections in Kerala in 2020, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 23 wards. The BJP-led NDA's performance was also impressive, but the alliance won six wards less than that of the LDF. Congress had won seven wards, while the Kerala Congress bagged just one ward.

All about Kerala local body elections

The local body elections were held this year in Kerala in two phases - December 9 and December 11. According to the SEC, the coastal state recorded the highest ever turnout in local body elections this year at 73.69 per cent. The first phase and the second phase recorded a turnout of 70.91 per cent and 76.08 per cent, respectively.

Kerala SEC A Shahjahan has informed that oath-taking ceremony of the elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take place at 10 am on December 21. Similarly, the swearing in ceremony for the elected corporation councillors will be held at 11 am on the same day, he informed.

He also informed that the elections were held in a peaceful manner, as he thanked the voters and the political parties. Only 1.37 per cent electronic voting machines (EVMs) were replaced due to some technical glitches, though, Shahjahan had said.